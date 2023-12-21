Ottawa gas prices to remain stable for holiday drivers

'Tis the season to be travelling.

For those setting out on the road this holiday season, gas prices are looking favourable for drivers.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy told CFRA on Thursday that prices are expected to remain stable through the holidays and into mid-January.

Drivers who wait until Dec. 23 to fill up might even get a small discount.

"If you wait until Saturday, you're looking at a two cent a litre drop," McTeague said.

Ottawa gas prices from CTV News

The average gas price in Ottawa on Dec. 21 sat at 142.4 cents a litre, around similar to last year and down from a peak of 167.8 cents a litre in early August.

"I'm not seeing anything here that would suggests prices surging before the New Year," McTeague said.

"Supply is very good in the United States, Canada and Europe this time of year."

The lowest gas price in Ottawa on Dec. 21 was Petro-Canada on Innes Road in Orleans with a price of 135.6 cents per litre.