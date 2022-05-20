Ottawa gas prices drop below $2 a litre at the start of the long weekend

Your long weekend road trip will be a little cheaper, as gas prices drop below $2 a litre at Ottawa stations.

Prices dropped 10 cents a litre overnight, with gas selling for 196.9 cents a litre as some Ottawa stations today. A few stations were selling gas at $1.95 a litre.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says the drop in prices is being driven by global markets and concern for a possible recession.

"This is very unexpected given that markets have sort of tanked on fears, and there's a number of them, and it may be just a temporary reprieve if you will," McTeague told CTV Morning Live on Thursday.

McTeague says the 13-cent drop in gas prices this week is linked to a drop in oil prices and the Canadian dollar.

Gas prices hit $2.09 a litre on Wednesday in Ottawa and across southern Ontario, marking a new record high.

Gas prices continued to rise in Ottawa through the spring, surpassing $2 a litre for the first time last Saturday. McTeague has said the price hike since February can be tied to fuel supply shortages amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions.

McTeague expects gas prices to climb back above $2 a litre next week.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline in Ottawa was $1.25 a litre in May 2021, and $0.87 a litre in May 2020.