Ottawa firefighters douse garage fire in Barrhaven

A car fire in Barrhaven was contained to a garage Friday evening.

Ottawa firefighters were called to a home on Cheyenne Way just before 7 p.m. when a plume of black smoke could be seen from surrounding streets.

A car in the attached garage was on fire.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 7:21 p.m. but remained on scene for another 40 minutes to fully extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa paramedics treated one person, Ottawa Fire Services said, but their condition is unknown.