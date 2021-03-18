OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson is asking city staff to fast-track the start of patio season to help bars and restaurants when Ottawa moves into the red zone.

New restrictions on bars and restaurants will be imposed at 12:01 a.m. Friday when Ottawa moves into the "Red-Control" zone. Under the red restrictions, bars and restaurants are limited to a maximum of 10 patrons indoors.

Outdoor dining is allowed under Red-Control zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework.

In a message on Twitter, Watson said any restaurant/business that had a patio last summer or this winter can set up starting today using the same plan.

Watson says establishments must have the required proof of insurance and respect the accessibility standards.

Council approved "2021 Patio Innovation Program" for bar and restaurant patios this spring and summer. The rules include staff authorizing the closure of any city road for patios.

The Patio Innovation Program allows bars and restaurant patios set up on city property to remain open until 2 a.m., as long as Ottawa is in the green zone.

Under the Red-Control restrictions, last call at bars and restaurants is at 9 p.m. and all establishments must close at 10 p.m.