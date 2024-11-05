Beechwood Cemetery brings students, community together to honour fallen soldiers
Ottawa's National Military Cemetery at Beechwood will host the 8th annual No Stone Left Alone event, where elementary school students, Canadian Armed Forces members and community members will gather to remember Canada's fallen soldiers.
During the ceremony, students will place poppies on individual headstones as a gesture of respect and remembrance.
Nick McCarthy, director of communications at Beechwood Cemetery, says it's important for kids to learn the action of remembrance.
"Having people come out to the cemetery and having kids learn that action of remembrance, I think that's why it's important, why it's better for them to really understand the reason of wearing a poppy, understand why we actually hold remembrance ceremonies," he said.
Supported by the 76 Communications Regiment, the event encourages young people to learn about the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers.
Similar ceremonies are being held across Canada and the world, highlighting the importance of preserving military history for future generations.
"The goal of No Stone Left Alone is to place a poppy on every military headstone across the country," said McCarthy.
"Ontario has seen tremendous growth. A lot of the cemeteries in Ontario have adopted it. And then across Canada we have seen a lot of growth as well. And we're seeing allied cemeteries across the world slowly starting to do the poppy ceremony as well."
'It looks quite real': Two Ontarians lose money to fake phone scam
About 85 per cent of Canadians have a smartphone and once you have one they’re hard to live without. The latest smartphones can cost as much as $2,000, so if you’re trying to save money, make sure you don’t get caught in a fake smartphone scam.
America reaches Election Day and a stark choice between Trump and Harris
A presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale on Election Day as Americans decided whether to send Donald Trump back to the White House or elevate Kamala Harris to the Oval Office.
New homeowners find skeleton in attic 15 years after previous occupant disappeared
Homeowners in France have discovered a skeleton in the attic of an outbuilding while undertaking renovation work.
Inflation is down, wages are up. Why are Canadians still frustrated with the economy?
The federal finance minister has been taking every opportunity to remind frustrated Canadians that after a bumpy pandemic recovery, the nation's economy is actually doing a lot better.
Elon Musk's US$1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes can proceed, a Pennsylvania judge says
The US$1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes that Elon Musk's political action committee is hosting in swing states can continue through Tuesday's presidential election, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Monday.
Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands misses sales estimates on muted demand
Restaurant Brands missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday due to weak demand across key businesses such as Tim Hortons, Burger King and international markets including China and the Middle East.
U.S. election officials say voting should be smooth and urge people not to be misled by conspiracy theories
Election officials across the U.S. – particularly in swing states – have pledged to uphold the integrity of the vote and urged voters not to be misled by conspiracy theories.
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote to kick off Election Day
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. president Donald Trump have tied with three votes each in the tiny New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch, kicking off Election Day in one of the first places in the country to report its presidential preference.
Months after VRBO booking, Taylor Swift fan told home 'not available' during Vancouver concert
A frustrated Taylor Swift fan is speaking out after being pushed from a short-term rental she booked for the upcoming Vancouver leg of the superstar’s Eras Tour.
Rare November tornadoes touch down in two New Brunswick communities
A research team has confirmed a pair of tornadoes touched down in central New Brunswick last week.
RCMP investigating 'sudden deaths' of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
The RCMP says it is investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S.
Coroner's inquest underway following 2022 death of N.B. girl
Details and recommendations surrounding the 2022 death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl are expected to come to light over a three-day coroner’s inquest this week.
Crash on Hwy. 400 north of Toronto leaves 2 people injured
Two people have been transported to hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan late Monday night.
Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca
On U.S. election day, CTVNews.ca will feature live results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
Hydro-Québec to expand its transmission lines
Hydro-Québec announced the launch of the first phase of development and reinforcement work on its power transmission network – the high-voltage lines that carry large quantities of electricity from where it is generated to the substations that redistribute it to clients.
11-year-old child dead after being hit by truck in Mile-End
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Man serving time for manslaughter wanted on Canada-wide warrant, has ties to Thunder Bay
Police are looking for a man who is currently serving time for manslaughter for a fatal stabbing in Thunder Bay and is now accused of breaching his statutory release.
Another crash involving truck, horse and buggy in northern Ontario
A horse and buggy were hit by an 'inattentive' pickup truck driver on Highway 17 last week resulting in the driver being injured and horse having to be put down, police say.
Police investigate incident downtown Windsor
Windsor police are investigating an incident in the downtown area Monday night.
City of Windsor takes legal action against feds over costs from bridge blockade
They City of Windsor is taking legal action against the federal government.
Late-night crash causes multiple road closures in Ingersoll
There is no word yet on how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved, or if any charges will be laid. An updated is expected some time on Tuesday.
Prison sentences handed down for sexually abusive London, Ont. parents
In handing down the sentences for two London parents, Justice Thomas Heeney told the court, "The facts of this case were the most egregious that I have encountered during my 26 years on the bench."
Pair of Waterloo schools closed due to power outage
Two schools are closed for the day due to an outage caused by an early morning single motor vehicle collision in the Weber Street North and Albert Street area.
Waterloo road closed for collision investigation
Emergency services responded to the area of Weber Street North and Schaefer Street in Waterloo around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a collision.
Ontario making GO Transit free for veterans, members of Canadian Armed Forces
Veterans and current full-time members of the Canadian Armed Forces will soon be able to ride GO Transit for free.
Pedestrian hit by train in Craighurst
Police have closed Hwy 400 northbound and southbound ramps after a pedestrian was struck by a train nearby.
Barrie woman struck by vehicle while crossing street speaks out with message to drivers
A mother who was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in south Barrie last week is lucky to be alive and thankful to those who came to her aid.
Stolen courier slip leads to $7K in fraud
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they believe may have perpetrated a fraud.
Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Perimeter Highway
A six-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning has closed a section of the Perimeter Highway to traffic.
'It’s a sad day': Last call for the Cambridge Hotel on Pembina as it's set to close
It’s the last call at the Cambridge Hotel. The 86-year-old hotel on Pembina Highway is set to close its doors Tuesday.
Toddler at centre of Manitoba homicide investigation taken away from caregiver at nine months old
Natalie Anderson remembers the last time she saw nine-month old Xavia Butler in person.
2 arrested following several attempted carjackings in Calgary
Calgary police say they've arrested two people in connection with a series of carjackings on Monday.
WEATHER
WEATHER Poor driving conditions reported along central Alberta highways
As expected a moisture-laden low pressure system entered Alberta late Monday bringing first rain, then snow as the temperature fell.
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snow's here...but probably not for long
We have some light snow, accumulating mainly on rooftops and grassy areas in the Edmonton region this morning.
Alberta government introduces legislation to enable halal mortgage options
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that will, if passed, enable provincially regulated banks to offer halal home financing products.
'Incredible' Allen makes 31 saves to help Devils blank Oilers 3-0
After going without a shutout for just the second time in his career last season, Jake Allen already has two for the New Jersey Devils in just five starts this year.
Calls to cut PST on new home construction intensify in Sask.
A rebate on the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on new home builds was an election promise from the Saskatchewan Party. However, the federal Conservatives have gone one step further – calling for the tax to be axed nationwide.
Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Lori Bresciani
The only candidate with experience on city council, with the exception of the incumbent, Lori Bresciani is promising to prioritize fiscal responsibility, community engagement and safety if she is elected to serve as Regina's next mayor.
Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Chad Bachynski
A resident of Regina for over 25 years, Chad Bachynski is running for the city's highest office with the promise to bring a technical and calculated approach to city council.
'It gets kind of gross': Residents in downtown building left frustrated without water
Residents of an apartment in downtown Saskatoon were left without water this weekend.
Angose 'Goose' Standingwater's last moments alive detailed at sentencing for fatal stabbing
New details of a 2023 fatal stabbing — where the victim walked into Boston Pizza to get help — emerged at Saskatoon Provincial Court, during a sentencing hearing on Monday.
Fake bus passes are being sold in Saskatoon, city’s transit service says
Saskatoon Transit wants riders to know about a fraudulent social media account selling fake fare passes.
Thousands still without power after B.C. windstorm
Thousands of British Columbians woke up in dark homes Tuesday after a powerful storm knocked out power across the province’s South Coast the previous day.
B.C. ports shuttered as lockout takes hold in latest labour dispute
One of Canada's most vital trade arteries is cut off as employers at most of British Columbia's ports lock out their workers in a dispute involving about 700 unionized foremen.
Rustad seeks review as Elections BC says box of 861 votes went uncounted
British Columbia's election agency says it has discovered that a ballot box containing 861 votes wasn't counted in the recent provincial election, as well as other mistakes, including 14 votes going unreported in a crucial riding narrowly won by the NDP.
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.