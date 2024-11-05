Beechwood Cemetery brings students, community together to honour fallen soldiers

Ottawa's National Military Cemetery at Beechwood will host the 8th annual No Stone Left Alone event, where elementary school students, Canadian Armed Forces members and community members will gather to remember Canada's fallen soldiers.

During the ceremony, students will place poppies on individual headstones as a gesture of respect and remembrance.

Nick McCarthy, director of communications at Beechwood Cemetery, says it's important for kids to learn the action of remembrance.

"Having people come out to the cemetery and having kids learn that action of remembrance, I think that's why it's important, why it's better for them to really understand the reason of wearing a poppy, understand why we actually hold remembrance ceremonies," he said.

Supported by the 76 Communications Regiment, the event encourages young people to learn about the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers.

Similar ceremonies are being held across Canada and the world, highlighting the importance of preserving military history for future generations.

"The goal of No Stone Left Alone is to place a poppy on every military headstone across the country," said McCarthy.

"Ontario has seen tremendous growth. A lot of the cemeteries in Ontario have adopted it. And then across Canada we have seen a lot of growth as well. And we're seeing allied cemeteries across the world slowly starting to do the poppy ceremony as well."