    Temperatures to hit near 20 C on Tuesday

    An autumn day in Ottawa. (CTV News Ottawa) An autumn day in Ottawa. (CTV News Ottawa)
    It might be November, but it won't feel like it in Ottawa on Tuesday.

    Environment Canada's forecast shows high temperatures are expected to reach 19 C on Nov. 5.

    It will be cloudy in the morning and sunny this afternoon. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning.

    Tonight will be mainly cloudy. Evening temperatures are not expected to cool off much, with a low of 17 C overnight.

    Wednesday will be cloudy with daytime temperatures expected to reach 21 C. A few showers beginning in the morning will end near noon.

    Temperatures on Thursday will be closer to normal, with a high of 7 C and a mix of sun and clouds. Low 0 C. Friday shows a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.

    The weekend forecast shows partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the single digits.

