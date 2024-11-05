Temperatures to hit near 20 C on Tuesday

It might be November, but it won't feel like it in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Environment Canada's forecast shows high temperatures are expected to reach 19 C on Nov. 5.

It will be cloudy in the morning and sunny this afternoon. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. Evening temperatures are not expected to cool off much, with a low of 17 C overnight.

Wednesday will be cloudy with daytime temperatures expected to reach 21 C. A few showers beginning in the morning will end near noon.

Temperatures on Thursday will be closer to normal, with a high of 7 C and a mix of sun and clouds. Low 0 C. Friday shows a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.

The weekend forecast shows partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the single digits.