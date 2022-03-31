Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater viral signal reaches new high

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are still holding steady, but wastewater readings are reaching new highs as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.

Ottawa Public Health reported nine people in hospital on Thursday due to an active case of COVID-19, up from eight on Wednesday. There are zero COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

But the average levels of COVID-19 in Ottawa's wastewater have reached a record high. That indicator and Ottawa's positivity rate (now 17.3 per cent) are signs of what Ottawa Public Health calls a "concerning" increase in the virus's spread.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday the health unit has informed the office of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health about the rising levels of the virus in Ottawa’s wastewater and high test positivity rate.

Etches warned that hospitalizations are often a lagging indicator of COVID-19 community spread.

OPH figures only reflect residents who are being treated specifically because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report their own figures on patients who have tested positive.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 30 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: Four patients

CHEO: Five patients

The public health unit added 197 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its total count on Thursday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community in large part because of ongoing provincial restrictions on who is eligible for PCR testing.

Provincewide, officials reported more than 800 people in hospital with COVID-19 as the positivity rate continues to rise.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 23 to 29): 82.7 (up from 78.1)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 23 to 29): 17.3 per cent

Known active cases: 1,155

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 914,500 (+71)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 876,951 (+894)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 563,182 (+2,511)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent (+1)

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 17 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 10 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

3 long-term care homes

4 retirement homes

5 hospital units

8 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.