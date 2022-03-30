'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about "concerning" levels of COVID-19 in the city.
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said in a special statement Wednesday the health unit has informed the office of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health about the rising levels of the virus in Ottawa’s wastewater and high test positivity rate.
Etches also said OPH is reaching out directly to people over 50 who are eligible for another vaccine dose.
"The pandemic is not over and we are currently experiencing another resurgence," Etches said in the special statement.
Hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable in Ottawa, but Etches noted those can be lagging indicators of COVID-19 spread.
"We highly recommend Ottawa residents to get vaccinated with all the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that you are eligible for as soon as possible," Etches said. That could include a fourth dose in some cases, she said.
Ottawa Public Health is also urging people to continue wearing masks indoors, despite Ontario lifting its mask mandate in most places earlier this month.
"We also highly recommend individuals to continue wearing a mask indoors especially when physical distancing may not be possible or proves to be challenging in crowded areas," Etches said.
She also encouraged people who are feeling unwell to reach out to their doctor to see if they are eligible for anti-viral treatment
Late last week, Ottawa’s COVID-19 wastewater indicator reached its highest level since the January wave of the Omicron variant.
Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa in comparison to hospitalizations. Data last reported 2022-03-28. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)
Ottawa Public Health reported eight people in hospital on Wednesday due to an active case of COVID-19.
OPH figures only reflect residents who are being treated specifically because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report their own figures on patients who have tested positive.
