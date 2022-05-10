Ottawa councillor Fleury not seeking re-election

Veteran city councillor Mathieu Fleury says he is not running for re-election in this fall’s municipal election, nor is he running for mayor.

Fleury, 36, made the surprise announcement in an email to supporters on Tuesday morning. He has served three terms on council and had been mentioned as a possible mayoral candidate.

“It has been an extreme privilege to represent Rideau–Vanier around the council table, and I am so proud of everything we have accomplished together during my three terms as City Councillor. I am also humbled by the encouragement of so many Ottawa residents urging me to run for Mayor,” Fleury said.

“Executive tables, including the one in council chambers, benefit from renewal and new ideas. It is time for me to find new ways to contribute to our city’s future - at least for now.”

The University of Ottawa graduate was first elected to council in 2010 at age 25, the youngest councillor at the time.

“Please know that I am not going anywhere. Ottawa is my hometown and I am determined to build our exceptional community up in new ways,” he said.

Fleury’s announcement means there will be at least eight new councillors at city hall after the October election.

Veteran councillors Scott Moffatt, Jan Harder, Jean Cloutier and Keith Egli are not seeking re-election. Councillors Diane Deans and Catherine McKenney are running for mayor, leaving their seats in Gloucester-Southgate and Somerset wards open.

There will also be a councillor elected in the newly-created Barrhaven East ward.

Mayor Jim Watson is not seeking re-election.

The municipal election is Oct. 24.