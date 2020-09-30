OTTAWA -- Ottawa's medical officer of health warns that if residents don't take steps to limit social contacts to only their household bubbles, Ottawa could see 200 new cases of COVID-19 a day by mid-October.

New data released on Wednesday shows COVID-19 cases in Ontario are doubling approximately every 10 to 12 days. Modelling released by the Ontario Government forecasts the province could reach 1,000 new infections per day by mid-October.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Vera Etches was asked what the modelling data suggested could be the COVID-19 case count in Ottawa by mid-October.

"Well the trajectory is following a path where cases are doubling every 10 days or so, so you could see us going up above 200 within that time period," said Dr. Etches.

Ottawa Public Health reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and a record 105 new cases on Tuesday.

"We don't want to go there, it doesn't have to be. It really is up to us and we have done it before," said Dr. Etches.

"The people of Ottawa know what to do, so I'm hoping our actions today will actually show some progress by mid-October. That's enough time to see that limiting the contacts right now can start to slow things down."