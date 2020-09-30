OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in the number of new day-to-day COVID-19 cases in Ottawa after a record-setting case count on Tuesday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that 64 new cases were reported in Ottawa in the last 24 hours, down from 105 in Tuesday's report.

Ontario is reporting 625 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 35,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 288 new cases in Toronto with 97 in Peel, 64 in Ottawa and 41 in York Region. 62% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 457 more resolved cases today. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 30, 2020

The 64 new cases in Ottawa were among 625 new cases reported across Ontario.

The new cases bring Ottawa's cumulative total of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to 4,322 since the pandemic began.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported by Ottawa Public Health, bringing the city's death toll to 287 residents. There have been seven deaths from COVID-19 in Ottawa in the past four days.

There are 19 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, up from 17 on Tuesday, and three people are in the ICU, up from two.

OPH says 99 per cent of acute beds across the hospital system in the city are occupied, with 46 per cent of ICU beds and 15 per cent of ICU ventilator beds occupied, as of Tuesday, the latest figures available.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Two new cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region on Wednesday.

Three new cases were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

One new of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

Three new cases were reported in the The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's area.

One case has been removed from the total count in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit region.

Health officials reported 27 new cases in the Outaouais on Wednesday.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says there are 685 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 682 in Tuesday's report.

The small increase was driven by a large jump in the number of resolved cases.

The number of resolved cases rose by 59 to 3,350.

The number of active cases is found by subtracting the number of resolved cases and the number of deaths from the number of total lab-confirmed cases.

A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

TESTING

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard reports that 1,751 COVID-19 tests were performed on Sept. 28, with a positivity rate of 3.1 per cent. These are the latest figures available at this time.

Provincial officials report 35,753 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. The backlog of people waiting for tests has risen to 67,000, from around 54,000 on Tuesday.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Three new cases (240 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (389 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 19 new cases (887 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 15 new cases (594 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Nine new cases (541 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (510 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (368 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (250 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (321 cases total)

90+ years old: Two new cases (220 cases total)

Unknown: (2 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 49 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at two La Coccinelle daycares, Aladin Childcare Services, Little School Daycare, a MIFO childcare site at Notre Dame Des Champs, and the Hunt Club Manor, Promenade and Westwood retirement residences.

An outbreak at La Coccinelle – Arc En Ciel has ended, as has the outbreak at Fairfield Manor retirement home.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

1. Aladin Childcare Services (NEW)

2. Andrew Fleck Children's Services

3. Assumption School

4. Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – home daycare

5. City View Centre

6. École élémentaire Catholique Montfort

7. École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion

8. École secondaire publique Louis-Riel

9. Franco-Ouest secondary school

10. Gabrielle Roy Public School

11. Garderie éducative Renée Tassé

12. Garderie Tunney's Daycare

13. Grandir Ensemble – Edouard Bond

14. Grandir Ensemble – George Etienne Cartier childcare

15. La Coccinelle – Notre Place (NEW)

16. La Coccinelle – Reine Des Bois (NEW)

17. Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School

18. Little School Daycare (NEW)

19. Lycée Claudel school

20. MIFO – Notre Dame Des Champs (NEW)

21. Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school

22. Riverside Montessori Preschool

23. The Glebe Parent's Daycare – First Avenue campus

24. WeeWatch West – Home Child Care

25. WeeWatch Orleans

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

1. Carlingwood Retirement Community

2. Centre d'accueil Champlain

3. Cite Parkway Retirement Residence

4. Extendicare Medex

5. Extendicare New Orchard Lodge

6. Garry J. Armstrong

7. Hunt Club Manor (NEW)

8. Hillel Lodge

9. Laurier Manor

10. Montfort Hospital "3C"

11. New Edinburgh Square Chartwell

12. Oakpark Retirement

13. Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre

14. Promenade Retirement Residence (NEW)

15. Riverview Development Services

16. Rooming House

17. Robertson Home

18. St. Louis Residence

19. St. Vincent Hospital 5 North

20. Starwood long-term care home

21. Villagia In the Glebe Retirement Residence

22. Waterford Retirement Community

23. West End Villa

24. Westwood Building 1 (NEW)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).