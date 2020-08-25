OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old Trenton man is facing charges after allegedly threatening his date with a weapon.

OPP said in a press release they were called to a skate park on Couch Crescent in Quinte West at around 11 p.m. Monday for a "weapons call."

According to police, a man and woman who met on a dating app agreed to meet in person but, when the woman attempted to end the date, the man allegedly threatened her with "an edged weapon". She was able to escape unharmed.

The suspect was arrested a short time later at a nearby home.

Skyler Boisclair, 26, from Trenton has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, forcible confinement and resisting a peace officer.

Police said the accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, Ont.