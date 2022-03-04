Ottawa city council to meet in-person for first time in two years

Ottawa city council meeting on protests

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico

Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina