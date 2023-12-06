Ottawa city council to finalize $5.8B budget for 2024

Ottawa city council will vote on the 2024 budget today.

The council meeting starts at 10 a.m. Councillors and the mayor will vote on the $5.8-billion spending plan for the city next year, which includes a 2.5 per cent increase to property taxes, a 2.5 per cent fare hike, and a 2.5 per cent increase to the Ottawa Police Service budget.

If approved, the average urban homeowner can expect their 2024 property tax bill to be $105 higher than it was in 2023.

Transit fares could become a point of contention at the meeting, with Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard proposing a fare freeze for 2024, paid for by adding an extra 1 per cent to the transit levy.

Fares were already frozen in the 2023 budget and the 2024 draft budget includes a freeze to the EquiPass and community pass, but city staff recommend an increase to the regular fare, sending the cost of an adult monthly transit pass to $128.75, up $3.25.

Menard suggests freezing fares for a second straight year would help increase ridership. Kitchissippi Ward Coun. Jeff Leiper says an extra 1 per cent on the transit levy would cost the average homeowner an extra $8 next year.

Some councillors have also raised an issue with the mayor's imposed cap of 2.5 per cent for property tax increases. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe promised to cap property tax increases at 2.5 per cent in his 2023 and 2024 budgets, but some councillors have called the cap "arbitrary" and suggested it amounts to a service cut because of the rate of inflation.

The 2024 draft budget includes $4.6 billion in operating expenses and $1.2 billion in capital spending. It will be funded by tax increases and hikes to fees and service charges large and small across the city.

The budget includes $214 million towards housing and more than $900 million in infrastructure spending, such as more than $140 million in road repairs and bridge rehabilitation, and $14 million for new multi-use pathways. Other spending includes $21.8 million for affordable housing, $62 million in parks and building investments, $16 million in community safety investments.

The budget meeting is the final council meeting of 2023. The first meeting of the new year will be held on Jan. 10.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.