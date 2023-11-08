7 things that will cost you more in 2024

OTTAWA
    The city of Ottawa has tabled its 2024 draft budget, which includes more than $4.6 billion in operating expenses and $1.2 billion in capital spending.

    Several fees are going up next year to help pay for the more than $5 billion in spending the city is planning.

    Here are seven things that will cost you more in 2024:

    Public transit

    Transit fares are set to rise 2.5 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2024. An OC Transpo adult monthly pass will rise by $3.25 per month to $128.75, a $39 per year increase over 2023 fares. Cash fare is going up 10 cents per trip to $3.80 with a Presto card and $3.85 without one. Students on the U-Pass program will pay an extra $6.

    An OC Transpo bus is seen in this undated file image. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

    Parking

    You'll pay more for parking in 2024. The maximum on-street parking rate per hour is rising 50 cents to $4.50 next year.

    The cost of an on-street parking permit for winter is rising 2.5 per cent to $163 and the cost of an annual residential on-street parking permit will increase $17 to $750 a year.

    Recreation fees

    Users will be paying more for some memberships at city of Ottawa facilities by up to 2.5 per cent.

    • Aquafitness – up 2.5 per cent to $52.58-$878.51
    • Fitness – up 2.5 per cent to $24.14-$982.35
    • Swim – up 2.5 per cent to $23.47-$632.62
    • Skating – up 2.5 per cent to $10.83-$330.31
    • Multi-visit – up 2.5 per cent to $2.03-$10.82
    • Seniors' Centres – up 2.5 per cent to $21.22-$27.53
    • Personal Training – up 2.5 per cent to $22.56-$65.23
    • Museum – up 2.5 per cent to $38.38

    (Source: Pexels.com)

    Rentals

    Renting city facilities will cost more next year.

    Prices are going up 2.5 per cent. The adult arena rental fee will rise $8 to $331.88. The fee for minors will go up $4.85 to $198.94. Non-prime time rentals are going up $3.77 to $154.76.

    Other rental fees:

    • Ball diamond (adult) up 2.5 per cent to $19.86-48.67
    • Ball diamond (minor) up 2.5 per cent to $6.27-$9.44
    • Hall (private) – up 2.5 per cent to $14.80-$149.65
    • Hall (commercial) – up 2.5 per cent to $19.31-$190.96
    • Pool – up 2.5 per cent to $7.00-$2,182.55
    • Tennis and Basketball Courts – up 2.5 per cent to $7.80-$17.99
    • Art Centres – up 2.5 per cent to $6.36-$588.76
    • Park – up 2.5 per cent to $28.29-$462.33
    • Parking Lot – up 2.5 per cent to $3.60-$1,116.18

    New Canadians get a chance to lace up and play hockey at the Jim Durrell Arena Wed., Feb. 12, 2020.

    Spay and neuter clinic

    The cost to spay or neuter a dog or cat at the city-run clinic is rising about 5 per cent next year before HST.

    It will cost $228, or $11 more, for a female cat and $9 more for a male cat at $178. For dogs, it depends on size. Neutering costs for male dogs are rising 5 per cent to between $338 and $405. Spaying a female dog will cost between $374 and $497. The boarding fee is going up $1 to $23.

    (mail maeder / pexels.com)

    Marriage licences

    The cost of saying "I do" will go up 2 per cent in 2024.

    A marriage licence will rise just over $3.50 to $182 on Jan. 1. Getting married at Ottawa City Hall will cost an extra $3 during business hours at $159.20 and an extra $4.66 on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons at $238.75.

    The stock image shows a bride and groom. (Pexels)

    Death

    Death registration is rising 90 cents to $51.

    A wooden casket is shown in a file photo. (Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels)

