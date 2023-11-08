7 things that will cost you more in 2024
The city of Ottawa has tabled its 2024 draft budget, which includes more than $4.6 billion in operating expenses and $1.2 billion in capital spending.
Several fees are going up next year to help pay for the more than $5 billion in spending the city is planning.
Here are seven things that will cost you more in 2024:
Public transit
Transit fares are set to rise 2.5 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2024. An OC Transpo adult monthly pass will rise by $3.25 per month to $128.75, a $39 per year increase over 2023 fares. Cash fare is going up 10 cents per trip to $3.80 with a Presto card and $3.85 without one. Students on the U-Pass program will pay an extra $6.
An OC Transpo bus is seen in this undated file image. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
Parking
You'll pay more for parking in 2024. The maximum on-street parking rate per hour is rising 50 cents to $4.50 next year.
The cost of an on-street parking permit for winter is rising 2.5 per cent to $163 and the cost of an annual residential on-street parking permit will increase $17 to $750 a year.
Recreation fees
Users will be paying more for some memberships at city of Ottawa facilities by up to 2.5 per cent.
- Aquafitness – up 2.5 per cent to $52.58-$878.51
- Fitness – up 2.5 per cent to $24.14-$982.35
- Swim – up 2.5 per cent to $23.47-$632.62
- Skating – up 2.5 per cent to $10.83-$330.31
- Multi-visit – up 2.5 per cent to $2.03-$10.82
- Seniors' Centres – up 2.5 per cent to $21.22-$27.53
- Personal Training – up 2.5 per cent to $22.56-$65.23
- Museum – up 2.5 per cent to $38.38
(Source: Pexels.com)
Rentals
Renting city facilities will cost more next year.
Prices are going up 2.5 per cent. The adult arena rental fee will rise $8 to $331.88. The fee for minors will go up $4.85 to $198.94. Non-prime time rentals are going up $3.77 to $154.76.
Other rental fees:
- Ball diamond (adult) up 2.5 per cent to $19.86-48.67
- Ball diamond (minor) up 2.5 per cent to $6.27-$9.44
- Hall (private) – up 2.5 per cent to $14.80-$149.65
- Hall (commercial) – up 2.5 per cent to $19.31-$190.96
- Pool – up 2.5 per cent to $7.00-$2,182.55
- Tennis and Basketball Courts – up 2.5 per cent to $7.80-$17.99
- Art Centres – up 2.5 per cent to $6.36-$588.76
- Park – up 2.5 per cent to $28.29-$462.33
- Parking Lot – up 2.5 per cent to $3.60-$1,116.18
New Canadians get a chance to lace up and play hockey at the Jim Durrell Arena Wed., Feb. 12, 2020.
Spay and neuter clinic
The cost to spay or neuter a dog or cat at the city-run clinic is rising about 5 per cent next year before HST.
It will cost $228, or $11 more, for a female cat and $9 more for a male cat at $178. For dogs, it depends on size. Neutering costs for male dogs are rising 5 per cent to between $338 and $405. Spaying a female dog will cost between $374 and $497. The boarding fee is going up $1 to $23.
(mail maeder / pexels.com)
Marriage licences
The cost of saying "I do" will go up 2 per cent in 2024.
A marriage licence will rise just over $3.50 to $182 on Jan. 1. Getting married at Ottawa City Hall will cost an extra $3 during business hours at $159.20 and an extra $4.66 on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons at $238.75.
The stock image shows a bride and groom. (Pexels)
Death
Death registration is rising 90 cents to $51.
A wooden casket is shown in a file photo. (Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI
The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility.
'Canadians are hurting and crying out that it needs to stop': PM Trudeau on Israel-Hamas war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, and calling for Canadians to remember 'this is not who we are.' In his remarks, the prime minister also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
Live updates: Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn't involved in documents central to her father's civil fraud trial
Ivanka Trump testified Wednesday that she had no role in her father's personal financial statements, echoing her adult brothers about documents central to the civil fraud trial that could reshape Donald Trump's family business.
DEVELOPING 3 injured following reports of explosion in west Ottawa
Firefighters are on scene following reports of an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in Kanata.
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive
He's not just 'McDreamy' anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls expected for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Pictou and Antigonish Counties of Nova Scotia.
-
Jury deliberating at Lexi Daken coroner’s inquest, recommendations expected
In the final day of testimony at the coroner’s inquest into the death of Lexi Daken, the jury heard from the health-care professionals who tried to save the New Brunswick teen’s life.
-
Fredericton police investigating 2022 hospital waiting room death
The Fredericton Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital waiting room last year.
Toronto
-
'Senseless killing': Canada-wide warrant issued for 17-year-old male in connection with murder of Pickering Casino security guard
Police in Durham Region are looking for a 17-year-old male they believe is responsible for the Thanksgiving Day murder of a casino security guard.
-
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for parts of Greater Toronto Area
A freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of the GTA with Environment Canada warning of snow and ice pellets beginning Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
EMSB challenges 'absurd' requirement for English boards to communicate in French
The English Montreal School Board says it plans to file a motion Wednesday in Quebec Superior Court about its right to communicate in English.
-
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and obstructing justice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snow, freezing rain in the forecast for southwestern Quebec
Nearly five centimetres of snow are forecasted to hit the ground Thursday morning in southwestern Quebec, but the streets likely won't stay coated for long.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect, up to 15 cm of snow
Snow will be falling in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon due to an approaching low-pressure system that will bring up to 15 cm by Thursday morning.
-
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
North Bay OPP on the scene of serious Hwy. 11 collision
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay is on the scene Wednesday of a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 11.
London
-
Charges laid following October tractor crash in Seaforth
Huron OPP were first called to the scene on Oct. 13 around 8 p.m. to find a farm tractor that had left the roadway and impacted the front of a building on Main Street.
-
London, Ont. developer rant caught on tape during BIA meeting
The issues and frustrations of downtown business people came to the forefront on Tuesday when Shmuel Farhi went off on a rant at a London Business Improvement Association meeting.
-
WATCH
WATCH London, Ont. man frustrated after tire slashing incident
A London man wants to get the word out after someone wearing a mask and riding a bicycle was caught on a home surveillance camera slashing tires in the middle of the night on an east end driveway last month.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
-
More than 100 victim impact statements submitted at sentencing for man, mother convicted in impaired driving death
Dozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Abandoned boat discovered during search for missing Manitoba man
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a man who went missing last week after taking out his boat.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain expected to fall in Waterloo-Wellington
Afternoon and evening drivers can expect slippery conditions on the roads in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Cyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Kitchener crash
A cyclist was seriously injured and needed to be airlifted to hospital after a crash in Kitchener.
-
Man stopped for speeding found with open beer cans, psilocybin and cannabis in car
A Cambridge man is facing several charges after Guelph police say he was caught driving nearly twice the speed limit on a local road.
Calgary
-
Calgary man facing child pornography, luring charges connected to Oregon teen
A 61-year-old Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after allegedly luring an American teen online.
-
Calgary police seek dash-cam footage of October hit-and-run on Deerfoot
Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in a late October hit-and-run on Deerfoot Trail.
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says provinces will move away from poaching health-care workers
During a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signalled that Canadian provinces may move away from poaching health-care workers.
-
'He’ll get excited': Sask. teen taught horse to paint
The close bond between a Saskatchewan teen and a horse has blossomed into an artistic collaboration.
-
John Gormley 'stepping away' from radio
Saskatchewan's most well known talk radio broadcaster has announced he's leaving the airwaves.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Kelsey Ouellette homicide: Edmonton police to provide case update today
Police are expected to release new information at 1 p.m. on Wednesday about the homicide of Kelsey Ouellette.
-
Edson resident scammed by people pretending to be Mounties: RCMP
Police in Edson have issued a warning about a scam involving people physically impersonating police officers.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Vancouver intersection closed after 'serious' crash involving pedestrian
A downtown Vancouver intersection is closed while police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.
-
Metro Vancouver's living wage rises to $25.68 per hour
The amount the average worker needs to make to meet their needs in Metro Vancouver has risen to $25.68 per hour, driven mainly by rising rent and food costs.
-
Hundreds attend vigil to mourn Israelis killed by Hamas
Jewish organizations hosted a vigil in Downtown Vancouver Tuesday evening to mourn the 1,400 people killed in Israel by Hamas. Demonstrators also called for the peaceful return of more than 200 Israeli hostages.
Regina
-
Several people hospitalized after coach bus rolls near Wolseley, Sask.
Several people have been injured in a bus rollover on Highway 1 near the Town of Wolseley, according to police.
-
Saskatchewan to spend $765,000 on pavilion at climate conference in Dubai
The Saskatchewan government is to spend up to $765,000 on an event space at a global climate conference in Dubai.
-
Sask. students will be required to take a financial literacy class to graduate high school
A course that focuses on financial literacy will soon be a requirement for high school students beginning in September of 2024.