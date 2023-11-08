7 things that will cost you more in 2024

The city of Ottawa has tabled its 2024 draft budget, which includes more than $4.6 billion in operating expenses and $1.2 billion in capital spending.

Several fees are going up next year to help pay for the more than $5 billion in spending the city is planning.

Here are seven things that will cost you more in 2024:

Public transit

Transit fares are set to rise 2.5 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2024. An OC Transpo adult monthly pass will rise by $3.25 per month to $128.75, a $39 per year increase over 2023 fares. Cash fare is going up 10 cents per trip to $3.80 with a Presto card and $3.85 without one. Students on the U-Pass program will pay an extra $6.

An OC Transpo bus is seen in this undated file image. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Parking

You'll pay more for parking in 2024. The maximum on-street parking rate per hour is rising 50 cents to $4.50 next year.

The cost of an on-street parking permit for winter is rising 2.5 per cent to $163 and the cost of an annual residential on-street parking permit will increase $17 to $750 a year.

Recreation fees

Users will be paying more for some memberships at city of Ottawa facilities by up to 2.5 per cent.

Aquafitness – up 2.5 per cent to $52.58-$878.51

Fitness – up 2.5 per cent to $24.14-$982.35

Swim – up 2.5 per cent to $23.47-$632.62

Skating – up 2.5 per cent to $10.83-$330.31

Multi-visit – up 2.5 per cent to $2.03-$10.82

Seniors' Centres – up 2.5 per cent to $21.22-$27.53

Personal Training – up 2.5 per cent to $22.56-$65.23

Museum – up 2.5 per cent to $38.38

(Source: Pexels.com)

Rentals

Renting city facilities will cost more next year.

Prices are going up 2.5 per cent. The adult arena rental fee will rise $8 to $331.88. The fee for minors will go up $4.85 to $198.94. Non-prime time rentals are going up $3.77 to $154.76.

Other rental fees:

Ball diamond (adult) up 2.5 per cent to $19.86-48.67

Ball diamond (minor) up 2.5 per cent to $6.27-$9.44

Hall (private) – up 2.5 per cent to $14.80-$149.65

Hall (commercial) – up 2.5 per cent to $19.31-$190.96

Pool – up 2.5 per cent to $7.00-$2,182.55

Tennis and Basketball Courts – up 2.5 per cent to $7.80-$17.99

Art Centres – up 2.5 per cent to $6.36-$588.76

Park – up 2.5 per cent to $28.29-$462.33

Parking Lot – up 2.5 per cent to $3.60-$1,116.18

New Canadians get a chance to lace up and play hockey at the Jim Durrell Arena Wed., Feb. 12, 2020.

Spay and neuter clinic

The cost to spay or neuter a dog or cat at the city-run clinic is rising about 5 per cent next year before HST.

It will cost $228, or $11 more, for a female cat and $9 more for a male cat at $178. For dogs, it depends on size. Neutering costs for male dogs are rising 5 per cent to between $338 and $405. Spaying a female dog will cost between $374 and $497. The boarding fee is going up $1 to $23.

(mail maeder / pexels.com)

Marriage licences

The cost of saying "I do" will go up 2 per cent in 2024.

A marriage licence will rise just over $3.50 to $182 on Jan. 1. Getting married at Ottawa City Hall will cost an extra $3 during business hours at $159.20 and an extra $4.66 on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons at $238.75.

The stock image shows a bride and groom. (Pexels)

Death

Death registration is rising 90 cents to $51.

A wooden casket is shown in a file photo. (Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels)