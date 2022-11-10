Ottawa braces for remnants of Hurricane Nicole

Expect some significant rainfall in Ottawa this weekend after another stretch of unseasonably warm November weather.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for up to 50 millimetres of rain Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to track towards Southern Ontario reaching the area Friday afternoon," the statement says. "Heavy rain is expected to result in rainfall totals of 30 to 50 mm with the highest amounts falling Friday evening.

"Rain is expected to taper to scattered showers Saturday morning."

Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning.

Before the rain comes. Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 C on Wednesday. The average high for Nov. 10 is 6.3 C, according to Environment Canada.

It will be slightly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.

Temperatures will be close to the record-high on Remembrance Day. Tomorrow’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 18 C. The warmest temperature recorded in Ottawa on Nov. 11 is 19.6 C, set in 2020.

The rain in the forecast for Friday should start after the Remembrance Day ceremony.

The rain will continue Friday evening and temperatures will fall to just 13 C overnight.

It will be slightly cooler on Saturday – expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.