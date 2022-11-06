Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

National War Memorial

The National Remembrance Day ceremony is scheduled for Friday at the National War Memorial.

This year's ceremony will include a full grand Veterans' Parade and a fly-past.

According to a release from the Royal Canadian Legion, the ceremony will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday.

CTV will broadcast the Remembrance Day ceremony.

The Royal Canadian Legion will also broadcast the ceremony on its website.

Beechwood Cemetery

Military members and their families and friends are invited to observe the Remembrance Day ceremony at Beechwood Cemetery.

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the National Military Cemetery of the Canadian Forces begins at 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

You can watch a livestream of the service here.

Canadian War Museum

The Canadian War Museum is hosting Remembrance Day programming all week,.

At exactly 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, sunlight enters through a single window in Memorial Hall, illuminating the headstone of Canada’s Unknown Soldier.

For more information, visit warmuseum.ca/remember.

Barrhaven

The Barrhaven Legion hosts its Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday at John McCrae Secondary School.

The ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m.

John McCrae High School is located on Malvern Drive.

Greely

The Greely and District Legion Branch hosts its Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday at the Legion Hall on Mitch Owens Road.

The ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m.

Kanata

The Kanata Legion hosts its Remembrance Day ceremony at Village Green Memorial Park on Friday.

The Cenotaph is located in Colchester Square, off Campeau Drive.

The parade will begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by the service.

For more information, visit https://kanatalegion.ca/events/.

Manotick

The Manotick Legion hosts a Remembrance Day Service on Friday.

The parade departs the Legion Branch at 10:10 a.m., and the service will take place at the Cenotaph beside the Mill on Dickinson Street, according to the Royal Canadian Legion.

Orleans

The Royal Canadian Legion – Orleans Legion will host a Remembrance Day parade and ceremony on Friday.

The service will be held at 800 Taylor Creek Drive at 11 a.m.

Legion members who are marching in the parade are asked to be at the form-up area on Vimont Court at 10:15 a.m.

Richmond

A Remembrance Day service will be held at Richmond Memorial Park on Friday.

The service begins at 10:45 a.m. at the park located at the corner of Perth and McBean streets.

Stittsville

The Royal Canadian Legion is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Stittsville Cenotaph on Stittsville Main Street.

A parade will start at Warner-Colpitts Lane at 2 p.m. Friday, followed by the service at the Cenotaph.

Vanier

The Royal Canadian Legion Eastview Branch 462 will host a Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday.

A parade will form at the branch on Cyr Avenue in Vanier at 1:40 p.m. and march to the Cenotaph for a 2 p.m. service.

Westboro

The Westboro Legion hosts a Remembrance Day Service and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

The Cenotaph is located on Richmond Road, between Golden and Fraser avenues.

The Westboro Legion will also host a ceremony at Carlingwood Shopping Centre at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit https://www.rcl480.com/remembrance.html.

REMEMBRANCE DAY SERVICES IN EASTERN ONTARIO

Almonte

The Almonte Legion hosts a Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m.

Brockville

Brockville's Remembrance Day ceremony will be held on Friday at the Court House Avenue Cenotaph.

Dignitaries and service members will meet at 10:30 a.m. in front of City Hall, with a procession to the Brockville Cenotaph.

Carleton Place

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at Memorial Park in Carleton Place on Friday, starting at 10:40 a.m.

The service will be held on Veteran Way at 46 Franklin Street.

Kingston

Kingston's Civic Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cross of Sacrifice Cenotaph in McDonald Park.

Wreaths will be laid starting at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, followed by the veterans and military groups wreath laying ceremony at 10:15 a.m. The Civic Ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, visit Kingston.ca.

Merrickville

The Merrickville Legion will host a Remembrance Day service on Friday at the Merrickville Cenotaph.

You are asked to gather at the cenotaph by 10:45 a.m.

Pembroke

The Royal Canadian Legion Pembroke branch will host its annual Remembrance Day service on Friday at the Pembroke Cenotaph.

The service begins at 11 a.m.

Perth

Perth will host its Remembrance Day service on Friday.

The ceremony will be held at the Great War Memorial Hospital Cenotaph at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Renfrew

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 148 in Renfrew hosts a Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph in Low Square on Friday.

The service begins at 11 a.m.