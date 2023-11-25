OPP issue video plea for public's help solving suspicious death in Pakenham, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have shared a unique plea for help from the public in order to solve the death of a 50-year-old woman in Pakenham.

Rose Kerwin's body was found in the Pakenham River on Nov. 12.

On Nov. 21, police shared a video on social media calling on the public to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation.

ASSISTANCE REQUIRED: The #OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is requesting anyone with information regarding this case to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CanStopCrime at 1-800-222-8477. ^am pic.twitter.com/BsQBUEWBNs — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 22, 2023

"We are looking to speak to anyone who may have had recent contact with Rose Kerwin," Det. Insp. Jennifer Patton said in the video.

"We also want to hear from anyone with doorbell, dashcam, or video recordings from the days leading up to Rose's disappearance."

Pakenham resident Eric Caldwell lives across the road from where Kerwin's body was found, which is a popular public park area beside the Pakenham River and five-span bridge.

"I woke out of a dead sleep at two o'clock and thought I heard a bang," Caldwell recalls the night before Kerwin's body was discovered.

"Now I know it was hunting season. But I thought no one's going to be hunting at two o'clock in the morning. But you don't know what's going on down at the river, it's dark."

Despite other previous deaths and disappearances in the surrounding area, no other social media videos have been shared by police requesting help from the public.

"Well, they don't seem to know the circumstances of how she got there, I guess," said Caldwell.

"It is very unsettling for the community," said Muriel Caldwell, who lives just up the street from the Pakenham five-span bridge.

"Everybody's asking questions and nobody's got no answer for nothing."

It's a situation that's left the quaint community of Pakenham on edge as the investigation continues.

"[I feel] unsafe," said Muriel. "We never locked this door here at night. We lock it every night now."

If you have had any recent contact with, or have any information regarding Rose Kerwin, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).