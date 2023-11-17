OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.

    Police say Rose Kerwin, 50, of Carleton Place, had been reported missing since Nov. 13.

    Officers responded to a report of a woman found in a body of water shortly after noon on Nov. 12 near Pakenham, about 58 kilometres west of Ottawa.

    Kerwin was last seen in the Carleton Place area.

    Her vehicle, a blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan with Ontario licence plate #CSXW383 is still missing.

    The police is considering her death to be suspicious and are still looking for the public's assistance in the investigation.

    Anyone with recent contact with, or have any information regarding Kerwin should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

