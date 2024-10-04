Ottawa police seek Hintonburg robbery suspect and person of interest

OTTAWA
    Ottawa police are looking to identify these two men following a reported robbery on Aug. 27, 2024 at a business on Wellington Street West. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are looking to identify these two men following a reported robbery on Aug. 27, 2024 at a business on Wellington Street West. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing a business in Hintonburg in August and a second man who might be connected.

    According to police, a man entered a business in the 1000-block of Wellington Street West, near Fairmont Avenue at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 27, and pulled a knife on an employee.

    The man took some products and left on a bicycle, heading east on Wellington.

    The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6-feet (184 cm) tall, with a slim to medium build. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a multi-coloured top, blue jeans, a bright orange or pink baseball hat, a fabric mask, and dark colored shoes with white trim.

    A second person, whom police are describing as a "person of interest" related to unspecified events after the alleged robbery, is also being sought. Police describe him as a white man, approximately 5-foot-8 (173 cm) tall, in his mid to late 20s or early 30s, and approximately 160 lbs (73 kg) and a slim build. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, red Chicago Bulls basketball shorts, white running style shoes, headphones around his neck and travels on a bicycle.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. 

