OPP helicopter helps police stop motorcyclist speeding 150 km/h on Hwy. 417

An Ontario Provincial Police helicopter helped police track down a speeding motorcycle in Ottawa's west end Thursday night.

Officers with the Ottawa Police Service and OPP have been conducting a joint traffic safety initiative in the Ottawa area to "help promote safer roads following several fatal collisions over the August long weekend," according to the OPP.

On Thursday night, officers spotted a motorcycle travelling nearly 150 km/h in the westbound lanes of Highway 417 near Moodie Drive.

"When officers attempted to stop the motorcycle, the rider fled at higher speeds," the OPP said.

"With the assistance of an OPP helicopter, officers were able to track the motorcycle and driver to an address on Preston Street where an arrest was made."

The 24-year-old motorcyclist is facing several charges, including speeding, failing to stop for police, flight from a peace officer and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Police impounded the motorcycle until the completion of the court proceedings.

The OPP says officers attempted to stop another motorcycle that was observed travelling at more than 200 km/h on Hwy. 417, but the pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

"The driver failed to stop for police and was tracked for a short time by the OPP helicopter," the OPP said. "However, in the interest of public safety and the safety of the driver, the helicopter disengaged as the driver's behaviour was becoming increasingly dangerous."

Police say officers issued 51 charges in the Ottawa area, including 16 speeding charges.

"There was a third motorcycle driver who failed to stop for police, but officers were able to obtain the plate information and that investigation is continuing with charges pending," the OPP said.

Police in the Ottawa area have raised concerns about speeding motorcyclists following the deaths of two drivers in a crash on Hwy. 416 over the holiday weekend.

On Aug. 7, police said a motorcyclist was clocked at 191 km/h, as a group of motorcyclists passed an OPP officer on Hwy. 417.

"One rider looked at the officer, popped a wheelie, and drove off at 185 km/h up Moodie Hill," the OPP said on X. "The group then turned around and headed eastbound past the same officers position. This time, that same motorcycle was observed travelling at 191km/h!"

Police said at the time that officers did not make an attempt to stop the riders because they knew the riders "had no intention of stopping."

Police issued the media release about an OPP helicopter assisting police with the pursuit of a speeding motorcycle just weeks after the Ontario government announced a new police helicopter for the Ottawa area.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs has said it would be 12 to 18 months before the OPP helicopter is operational in the capital region. The Ontario Provincial Police will provide the pilots and the ground crew for the helicopter, and there will be an Ottawa Police Service Tactical Flight Officer paid for and trained by the OPP.