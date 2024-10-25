OTTAWA
    • 1 dead following ATV crash on eastern Ontario trail

    One person is dead after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in eastern Ontario.

    Frontenac County OPP responded to a crash involving an ATV on a trail in Ardoch, Ont. on Thursday, 30 km north of Sharbot Lake.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the ATV rolled over on a local trail near Greer Road.

    “Fatal injuries as a result of the rollover for one individual,” the OPP said on X.

    The investigation into the crash continues.

