7 tickets issued for misuse of accessible parking permits in Ottawa parking lot

A Bylaw Services officer issued seven tickets in a two-hour period at an Ottawa parking lot this week for misusing accessible parking permits.

Ottawa Bylaw Services says an officer was checking the accessible parking permits in a grocery store parking lot in Orléans on Tuesday.

Five tickets were issued for using a permit that belonged to someone else, and one ticket was handed out for using an accessible parking permit that expired in 2022.

Officials say another ticket was issued for using a fake accessible parking permit.

Each ticket is worth a $500 fine.

“When you misuse an accessible parking space you make our community less inclusive,” Bylaw Services said in a social media post. “We all play a role in making our community kinder and better.”