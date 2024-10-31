Two persons of interest sought by Ottawa police's homicide, guns and gangs units

The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit, and Guns and Gangs Unit are asking the public for help in identifying two persons of interest allegedly involved in a series of criminal incidents that happened in 2021, 2022, and this year.

Police say the series of incidents are believed to be linked to the two persons of interest.

Officers say on June 4, officers attempted to stop a black Ford Mustang in the area of Greenbank and Hunt Club roads. However, the vehicle fled the scene by making a U-turn and driving east on Hunt Club Road, as officers approached it for further investigation. Police located the vehicle abandoned later. Police did not say when.

The second incident happened on Sept. 9 when police responded to a call reporting multiple shots were fired in the Tanglewood area. That was when responding officers seized multiple casings and "located an abandoned red Kia Soul on Brockington Crescent with several bullet holes in it."

Police believe the two vehicles were occupied by the same suspects in both incidents.

In addition, investigators believe the two individuals "may be linked to the unsolved March 2021 murder of Leo Santostefano," and the unsolved shooting on Lamira Street that happened on July 18, 2022 that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

Ottawa police have shared images of the two individuals.

On Sept. 4, police turned to the public asking for help identifying a suspect who may be connected with the 2021 homicide of Santostefano. Police said at the time this person is linked to the Ford Mustang. This person is described as a Black man, between six-foot and six-foot-five, with a large build. He was seen wearing a black and white tracksuit, black shoes and what appears to be designer glasses. This person

Anyone with information about the two suspects in the pictures from the March 2021 homicide and the July 2022 shooting, or information relating to who may have been driving the black Ford Mustang on June 4, 2024 or the red Kia Soul on Sept. 9, 2024 is asked to call the Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5493 or the Guns and Gangs Unit, at extension 5050.

To remain anonymous, you can leave a tip at Crimestoppers.ca.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington