Legion headquarters in downtown Ottawa for sale at $2.999 million

The Royal Canadian Legion's Montgomery Branch in downtown Ottawa is for sale, 60 years after the Legion opened the renovated headquarters.

The listing on Realtor.ca shows Branch 351 on Kent Street is for sale at $2.999 million.

"Located in the heart of Centretown, this impressive 9,000 plus sq. ft., two-story commercial building offers a unique opportunity for businesses or investors," says the listing from the Royal LePage Team Realty.

"This property is situated in a bustling commercial district, surrounded by thriving businesses, restaurants, and retail with high visibility and convenient access to every amenity imaginable. Designated parking is situated at the rear and side of the building, plus additional street parking."

The Royal Canadian Legion's Montgomery Branch opened on Kent Street in 1964. The building is listed for sale at $2.999 million. (Realtor.ca/website)

The Montgomery Branch opened the renovated location on Kent Street in 1964, with space to host various activities, including dances, banquets, bingos and dart and card tournaments.

According to the Legion's website, the Montgomery Branch is named after Field Marshal Bernard L. Montgomery of Alamein.