Ottawa resident facing charges in connection to fatal crash on Hwy. 417 last May

    An Ottawa resident is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end last May.

    Emergency crews responded to the head-on collision on Highway 417 near Kinburn Side Road just before 9:30 a.m. on May 14.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the investigation shows a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 417 crossed the centre median and struck a vehicle driving in the westbound lanes.

    The driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in that vehicle suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Friday, the OPP said a 31-year-old is facing charges of careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

    Police released no other details about the investigation.

    "The OPP would like to remind all drivers that if you need to tend to your children in the back seat, pull over to the side of the road when safe to do so," police said in a media release.

