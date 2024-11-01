Fall temperatures return as Ottawa prepares to turn the clocks back this weekend

The temperatures will return to fall-like weather and the sun will begin to set earlier this weekend, as Ottawa residents turn back the clock at the end of daylight saving time.

Residents in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec will turn the clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday for the start of standard time. Starting on Sunday, the sun will set before 5 p.m. with a sunset of 4:46 p.m. on Sunday and 4:21 p.m. by the end of November.

After two days of record-setting 20 C days in Ottawa, temperatures will begin to fall through the day today and down to a low of 0 C tonight.

It will be mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Temperature falling to 9 C this afternoon.

Cloudy tonight. Low 0 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Saturday. High 5 C.

Sunday will be sunny. High 9 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for periods of rain. High 9 C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 8 C and a low of 1 C.

Record-breaking warm temperatures

The temperatures hit 20 C on Wednesday and Thursday, the 10th day with temperatures above 20 C in October.

Thursday's high of 23.5 C set a record for the warmest Halloween in Ottawa history. The previous record for Oct. 31 was 21.3 C set back in 2003.

The temperature hit 22 C on Wednesday in Ottawa. The previous high for warmest Oct. 30 was 20.7 C set in 1989.

Hot November

Environment Canada's forecast is calling for warm temperatures to continue in in Ottawa through November.

The monthly temperature forest calls for temperatures to be above normal in Ottawa and eastern Ontario from November 4 to December 2.