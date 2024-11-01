Parking rates increase at two Ottawa garages in ByWard Market
Drivers will be paying more to park at several municipal parking lots in Ottawa, including the two lots in the ByWard Market.
The City of Ottawa is adjusting short-term and daily maximum rates at several parking lots in Ottawa, as part of a review of off-street parking rates.
As of November 1, the short-term parking rate between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday at the parking garage at 70 Clarence Street in the ByWard Market increases from $0.50 for 10 minutes to $2 for 30 minutes. The maximum charge is $15.
The parking rate between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. is $1.50 per 30 minutes, up to an $8 maximum.
At the parking garage at 141 Clarence Street, the short-term parking rate between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Friday increases to $1.50 for 30 minutes from $0.50 for 12 minutes, as of Nov. 1. The maximum is $12.
According to the city's website, the parking rate is $1.25 per 30 minutes between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., up to a $5 maximum.
City staff tell CTV News Ottawa short-term rates will be adjusted at four locations: ByWard Garage, Dalhousie Garage, Tech High School Parking Lot and the parking lot at Bank Street and Chamberlain Street.
The daily maximum rates are being updated at five locations: Preston Parking Lot, Tech High School Parking Lot, Somerset and Cambridge Parking Lot, Cyr Street Parking Lot, and the North River Road Parking Lot.
"The City of Ottawa reviews off-street parking rates three times per year, and consider factors such as facility usage, nearby parking rates, and alignment with the Municipal Parking Management Strategy," Scott Caldwell, manager of Ottawa's Parking Services, tells CTV News Ottawa.
"Rates are determined individually for each lot according to its unique set of circumstances."
In August, the city increased on-street parking rates in seven paid parking zones across the city.
The hourly parking rate increased from $3.50 to $4.50 on Ruskin Street near the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.
Parking rates also increased to $4 an hour in the following zones:
- Little Italy South (all paid parking on Preston Street south of Hwy. 417 as well as adjacent side streets - Young Street East, Aberdeen Street, Beech Street, Norman Street and Pamilla Street)
- Chinatown (all paid parking on Somerset Street West and the immediately adjacent side streets between the O-Train tracks)
- Glebe South (all paid parking along Bank Street and the immediately adjacent side streets between Holmwood Avenue and First Avenue)
- Downtown (all paid parking between Bronson Avenue and the Rideau Canal that is north of Nepean Street, including Nepean Street)
- King Edward (all paid parking on King Edward Avenue between Mann Avenue and Osgoode Street)
- ByWard Core (all paid parking in the ByWard Market and surrounding area from Rideau Street (not including Rideau Street) to Murray Street (including Murray Street) to Dalhousie Street)
The city decreased the on-street parking rate on Rideau Street and adjacent side streets east of King Edward Avenue from $1.50 to $1 an hour.
