OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver claiming he 'just bought' vehicle charged for having unauthorized plates, Ottawa police say

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    A driver facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act for having unattached plates told the officer the vehicle was recently purchased, according to Ottawa police.

    The Ottawa Police Service says traffic officers using Automated License Plate Recognition technology in the area of Bank Street and Surrey Avenue stopped a driver with unattached plates.

    "Driver with unattached plates claimed he had 'just bought' the vehicle & was just out to 'run some errands,'" police said on X.

    Police said the date of purchase was Aug. 29.

    The driver is facing charges for having unauthorized plates, failing to change a permit and having no insurance.

    On Thursday, police issued several charges while in the area of Carling Avenue and Holly Acres Drive.

    The charges included speeding, having no insurance and no permit.

