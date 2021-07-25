OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a single new COVID-19 case in the city on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, the city has seen 27,775 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the city's death toll from COVID-19 at 593 residents.

There were no new resolved cases reported Sunday. The active case count rose by one.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 172 newly confirmed infections and said two more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 144 cases are now considered resolved. The provincial total includes two cases for Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Three new cases were reported elsewhere in the region. There are two new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one new case in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region. One case has been removed from the total count for the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

Sunday did mark a slight decline in the incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population, which is back below 4 after climbing for the past few days.

There is one COVID-19 patient in hospital and there are zero active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 17 to July 23): 3.9 (down from 4.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 16 to July 22): 0.5 per cent (unchanged)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.21 (up from 1.09)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 43 on Saturday.

OPH reported no new resolved cases on Sunday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,138.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one person in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illness.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

The individual in hospital is between 30 and 39 years of age.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 765,350

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 624,143

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 69 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,237,860

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,832

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 43

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 42 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,121 (+1)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,299 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (3,576 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,235 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One case removed from total (4,246 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,651 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,332 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,962 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,095 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One case removed from total

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: Next update on Monday.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.