OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

The 37 new cases follows 40 cases on Thursday and 43 cases on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, there are 598 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are five new deaths in Ontario linked to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Public Health Ontario reports 376 of the 598 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday involve residents who are not fully vaccinated or people with an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 222 cases involve fully vaccinated residents.

Officials say of the 130 people in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 121 are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,116 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 3,111 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 25 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION