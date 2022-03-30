Ontario's 'Island Dave' fighting for his life in Mexico hospital
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Brockville resident known as "Island Dave" as he fights for his life in Mexico.
Dave Beatty,71, is a retired City of Brockville employee who worked as a revenue collector every summer for the islands.
According to a release, Beatty was spending the winter in Mexico when he suffered a "serious accident".
"He was found Saturday, March 18 at 5 a.m. by an American who discovered him face down with half of his body lying on a dark stretch of road just outside the village where Dave was staying," said Cathy McHugh, a friend of Beatty’s. "His passport, travel documents and $90 were on his person so it does not appear to have been a robbery."
Beatty suffered six fractured ribs and punctured lungs in the incident.
Other friends of Beatty, Tom Walsh and Jeff Dowell, travelled to Mexico on March 22 to talk with medical staff about a way to bring Beatty back home soon.
Only days later, on March 25, Beatty suffered a heart attack while in hospital. He is in stable but critical condition.
McHugh says in the release that the heart attack and the injuries suffered required the need for a double blood transfusion and around-the-clock care. Beatty is currently heavily sedated.
"Dave needs to remain in hospital until stable for return travel to Canada," said McHugh "Currently Air Canada has advised them that there are no seats available for a direct flight until May, posing yet another challenge when the time comes to bring him home."
Walsh and Dowell remain in Mexico with their friend.
"It has been a complete rollercoaster ride for our friend, but we hope and pray he has the determination to rise above this and recover," said Walsh in the release. "We just want to bring him home."
A GoFundMe page has been set up that will go towards additional medical expenses while Beatty remains hospital and to help bring "Island Dave" back to Brockville.
"We are dealing with so many unknowns," Dowell added in the release, "But one thing we know for sure is that without additional funding, he will not be able to continue with the care he is currently receiving. Any financial assistance would be very much appreciated."
Ass of March 30, over $5,200 has been raised in the GoFundMe. Close to $9,000 has been raised privately that only covers costs to date.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, U.S. intel determines
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about his nation's forces' poor performance in Ukraine.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
Liberal-NDP deal a 'big risk' for Jagmeet Singh's future: Nik Nanos
On the latest Trend Line podcast: Michael Stittle and pollster Nik Nanos discuss whether the NDP made a mistake by making a deal with the Liberals. Also, Nik breaks down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's musings about the private sector. Finally, do Canadians want our government to boost defence spending to help NATO?
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Prime minister visits First Nation investigating B.C. residential school deaths
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Former defence chief Vance sentenced to 80 hours community service after guilty plea
Former chief of the defence staff general Jonathan Vance has been sentenced to 80 hours of community service after pleading guilty on Wednesday to one charge of obstruction of justice.
Ontario's 'Island Dave' fighting for his life in Mexico hospital
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Brockville, Ont.'s 'Island Dave' as he fights for his life in Mexico.
Canadians wanting to open doors to Ukraine refugees are learning: it's not that simple
Canadians moved by the events unfolding in Ukraine have been inspired to help by offering to welcome some of the four million displaced Ukrainians into their own homes. However, finding resources on how to do so is proving difficult.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman killed 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed shooting people until frantic 911 calls started coming in shortly after 9:30 a.m. By that time, on April 19, 2020, four more people had been shot to death and the killer was still at large.
-
N.B. People's Alliance party is no more; MLAs Austin and Conroy join Tory government
The two elected members of the People's Alliance of New Brunswick party have decided to join the governing Progressive Conservatives.
-
Prince Edward Island premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of Prince Edward Island has tested positive for COVID-19.
Toronto
-
The Ontario government introduced a new housing bill today. Here's what it means
Ontario's housing minister has introduced legislation to streamline approval processes in a bid to boost the province's housing supply.
-
Ontario couple scammed out of $1.2 million after thinking they won U.S. lottery
An Ontario couple has been defrauded of their life savings after being scammed into thinking they won millions of dollars in a U.S. lottery, police say.
-
Rising COVID-19 indicators in Ontario prompt calls for expanded access to PCR tests
With COVID-19 indicators rising in Ontario, opposition politicians are calling on the government to expand access to PCR tests for the virus.
Montreal
-
Human remains found at Quebec residential fire site, victim unknown
Human remains have been found in the ruins of a Quebec building fire that took place weeks ago and police are now puzzling over who the body part belongs to.
-
Quebec university criticized for job application that excludes white men
Several ministers in Francois Legault's government took exception on Wednesday to a call for candidates from Laval University that they consider exaggerated and even discriminatory because it excludes white men.
-
Alleged 'beef cartel' faces class action lawsuit in Quebec
Quebec law firm Belleau Lapointe is leading a class action lawsuit against several meat processing companies, accused of conspiring to restrict competition when it comes to the production, supply and sale of beef in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's sixth COVID-19 wave being driven by eased restrictions, science table head says
The head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says it is 'very clear' that Ontario is now in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic driven by a relaxing of restrictions in the province.
-
Nickel markets may be chaotic, but long-term outlook very strong, analysts say
It's been a wild ride for nickel prices this month. After soaring to almost US$22 a pound, the London Metals Exchange (LME) halted trading for several days March 8, outraging many investors.
-
Northern Ontario braces for another messy storm, buses cancelled
The threat of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain have prompted school bus cancellations Wednesday across much of the northeast.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. police officer charged after downtown crash
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a crash Tuesday.
-
New survey: 71.4 per cent of respondents experienced one form of harassment and violence at work
A new national survey conducted by Western University says prevention is urgently needed to curb harassment and violence in the Canadian workplace.
-
MLHU records another COVID-19 related death in the region
For the second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a COVID-19 related death in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Minnesota trial set for Florida man in human smuggling case
A Florida man will stand trial in Minnesota this summer on human smuggling charges following his January arrest after authorities just across the Canadian border found four migrants who had frozen to death during a blizzard.
-
Manitoba announces new steps to address surgical backlog numbers
The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve access to health-care in the province, including increasing orthopedic surgeries at Concordia Hospital to help those who need hip and knee surgeries.
-
Case of Peter Nygard put over to April 20 in Toronto
The case of disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will return to a Toronto courtroom April 20.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes
Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.
-
One dead after workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Calgary
-
Alberta's COVID-19 wastewater levels on the rise as BA.2 variant now dominant strain
Data from wastewater collection throughout Alberta shows a steady increase in cases of COVID-19.
-
Driver in critical condition after southwest crash, Sarcee Trail reopened
One person was taken by ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following a morning crash along Sarcee Trail.
-
What you need to know ahead of Canada's removal of some pre-entry test requirements
With the impending removal of the pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is clarifying the new process.
Saskatoon
-
'It's incredible': Paralyzed Broncos hockey player getting upgrade on spinal device
A former junior hockey player with life-altering injuries from a bus crash four years ago is getting a boost he's been anticipating for two years.
-
Saskatoon residents help prepare the way for Ukrainian refugees
Netti Cherniatenski proudly shows off some of the donations she’s received in the last few weeks from people helping Ukrainian families coming to Saskatoon.
-
Fake SGI rebate text scam circulating in Sask.
SGI is warning Saskatchewan residents about a scam that is circulating via text.
Edmonton
-
3 Ont. men charged with thefts of dozens of Ford F-150 trucks in Edmonton
Three men from Ontario have been charged by Edmonton police in connection to dozens of Ford F-150 thefts. Seven of 40 trucks stolen during the course of Edmonton Police Service's investigation have been recovered, EPS said in a statement Wednesday.
-
'It's time to win': Connor McDavid says when asked about individual milestone
The captain of the Edmonton Oilers was very clear what his goal is this year when asked Wednesday. Reaching 100 points and capturing individual trophies are not his priorities.
-
Bear spray deployed at teens' party in Parkland County: RCMP
Police are looking for a teen they believe deployed bear spray at a party with dozens of others in Parkland County.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Prime minister visits First Nation investigating B.C. residential school deaths
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
-
Don't let Ukraine conflict fade into the background, B.C. man urges while preparing to join war effort
As B.C. resident Denis Polishchuk prepares to join the Ukrainian war effort, he's urging Canadians not to let the conflict "slide into the back pages of the newspaper."
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder for fatal shooting in Delta; victim identified by police
Nearly two months after a fatal shooting in Delta, police say they arrested a suspect and he's been charged with second-degree murder.
Regina
-
Suspicious death in Moose Jaw under investigation: police
A man was found dead in Moose Jaw early Wednesday morning.
-
Cowessess First Nation Chief hopeful Pope will visit residential school sites
Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme is hopeful that Pope Francis will visit the sites of former Canadian residential schools in the near future, following his meetings with multiple Indigenous delegations at the Vatican.
-
Fake SGI rebate text scam circulating in Sask.
SGI is warning Saskatchewan residents about a scam that is circulating via text.