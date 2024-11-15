Sir Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returns to Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel today

The "Roaring Lion" will return to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier today, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.

A special ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., "as the 'Roaring Lion' reclaims its rightful place among the treasured walls of the Fairmont Château Laurier," according to the hotel. The portrait will be placed in its original home in Zoe's Lounge, formerly the "Reading Lounge" at the downtown Ottawa hotel.

The portrait by photographer Yousuf Karsh was discovered missing in August 2022, and officials narrowed down the timeline to the portrait being stolen between Dec. 25, 2021, and Jan. 6, 2022, and replaced with a fake copy.

In September, the Ottawa Police Service announced the portrait had been located in Italy. Police said the portrait was sold through an auction house in London to a buyer in Italy, adding, "both of whom were unaware that the piece was stolen."

Ottawa police investigators worked with the London Metropolitan Police and the Italian Carabinieri to search for the photo.

"With the help of public tips, forensic analysis, and international cooperation, investigators tracked down the individual responsible for the theft," police said. "Additionally, open-source research and collaboration with other agencies were key in identifying the suspect."

Jeffrey Iain James Wood, 43, from Powassan, Ont., is facing several charges, including forgery, theft over $5,000 and trafficking.

The photo of Churchill was taken on Dec. 30, 1941 on Parliament Hill after the then-British prime minister delivered a speech about the Second World War to Canada's Parliament.

Karsh was a former resident of the Château Laurier for nearly two decades, and operated his photography studio on the hotel's sixth floor. In 1998, Karsh donated the portrait of Churchill to the Château Laurier on permanent loan.

In late September, officials from the Château Laurier and the Ottawa Police Service travelled to Rome for a ceremony to transfer the art to Canadian hands.

