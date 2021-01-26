OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The cases are among 1,740 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

Public Health Ontario also reported 63 new COVID-19 related deaths in the province and 2,261 new resolved cases.

A more complete snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due at around 12:30 p.m.

The figures from Ottawa Public Health often differ from Public Health Ontario due to different data collection times, however, the two health units were only apart by two cases in terms of their pandemic totals on Monday. Ottawa Public Health's total number of cases on Monday was 12,977, versus 12,979 reported by the province.

VACCINES

As of Jan. 25

Doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 23,883

Doses received in Ottawa: 25,350

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials said 30,717 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Monday and 36,405 tests remain under investigation.

An update on local testing numbers from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: One case removed

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.