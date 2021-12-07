Public Health Ontario is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 928 new infections. Ontario's positivity rate is 3.8 per cent, its highest since May.

Nine more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 879 previously reported cases are now considered resolved. There are 340 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 165 in the ICU.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 928 newly reported infections reported in Ontario on Tuesday, 424 were in people who are not vaccinated, for a rate of 13.61 cases per 100,000 population and 401 were in fully vaccinated individuals, for a rate of 3.57 cases per 100,000 population. Twenty-six cases were in people who are only partially vaccinated (6.71 per 100,000 population) and the vaccination status of the remaining 77 people with new cases is unknown.

More than 11.2 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated.

Of the 340 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, 122 patients are unvaccinated, 75 are fully vaccinated, and 10 are partially vaccinated. No vaccination information was provided for the remaining 133 cases.

Of 165 ICU patients, 70 are unvaccinated, 19 are fully vaccinated, and three are partially vaccinated.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.9 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 76.7 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 23 to Nov. 26.

More than 815,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Dec. 6.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healh unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 868,379

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 815,587

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 1,220 swabs were processed at assessment centres on Sunday and labs performed 2,086 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

Ottawa's test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 inclusive is 2.5 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 35 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.