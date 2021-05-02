OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 180 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

The figure is among 3,732 new confirmed cases, a 10 per cent jump compared to what was reported on Saturday. The province also reported 3,947 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and said that 23 more Ontarians have died from COVID-19.

The number of people in intensive care units dropped slightly to 895 on Sunday, after reaching a record 900 on Saturday.

A full local snapshot of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health will be released at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data at different times of day to compile their respective daily reports.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of April 30:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 322,149

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,298

Total doses received in Ottawa: 328,530

As of Friday, 37 per cent of Ottawa residents 16 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

RELATED: How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Ottawa?

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 23 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 13 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.