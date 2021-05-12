OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across the province, officials added 2,320 new cases of COVID-19. The province also reported 3,477 newly resolved cases and said 32 more people had died.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 10:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 390,725

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 28,325

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 391,930

As of Monday, 46 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figues this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario said Sunday that 45,681 COVID-19 tests were completed province-wide on Tuesday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 1 new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.