OTTAWA -- More than a quarter of Ottawa's public high school students say they have experienced stereotyping, prejudice or discrimination at school because of their race and ethnic background.

The findings come in the first of its kind "Identity Matters" student survey conducted by the Ottawa Carleton District School Board. The study looks at issues of identity, such as race, ethnicity, religion, gender and sexual orientation, along with perceptual questions focused on student well-being, safety and other topics.

When asked if they had experienced stereotyping, prejudice or discrimination because of their race, 5.6 per cent of Grade 7 to 12 students said "often", while 12.2 per cent of students said "sometimes" and 9.2 per cent of students said "rarely." The survey found 67.6 per cent of students said they had never experienced stereotyping, prejudice or discrimination because of their race.

In elementary schools, 0.7 per cent of parents of students in JK to Grade 6 said they had "often" experienced stereotyping, prejudice or discrimination because of race, while 5.1 per cent said "sometimes" and 3.2 per cent said "rarely." The survey showed 15.2 per cent of parents said "not sure," while 75.7 per cent said they had never experienced stereotyping or discrimination because of their race.

The survey shows 6.2 per cent of Grade 7 to 12 students said they have "often" experienced stereotyping, prejudice or discrimination because of their ethnic background. Nearly 15 per cent of students said they had experienced stereotyping, prejudice or discrimination because of their ethnic background "sometimes", while 11 per cent said they have experienced it "rarely."

Approximately 15 per cent of Grade 7 to 12 students said they have experienced stereotyping, prejudice or discrimination because of their gender identity or sexual orientation "often," "sometimes", or "rarely."

"The first thing I have to do is to acknowledge there are issues of racism and bias in the Ottawa Carleton District School Board," said Lynn Scott, Chair of the OCDSB during an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

"Racism is a problem for public education all across the province, and we're really hopeful that this data here will let us move forward to take action to repair things, to change things so that every student is going to school in an equitable place with equal and equitable opportunities for success."

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board distributed 74.975 surveys to students in Grades 7 to 12 and parents of students in Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6 in November. A total of 34,888 surveys were completed and returned to the board.

"The Ottawa Carleton District School Board acknowledges that racism and systemic barriers exist in our education system. We need to prioritize the dignity and well-being of all students in inclusive and caring classrooms. To do so, we must recognize, understand and validate student identity," said Camille Williams-Taylor, OCDSB Director of Education in a statement Friday afternoon.

"The collection of identity-based data is fundamental to having a better understanding of where we need to focus on our efforts. But it is only the first step to overcome obstacles that deny too many students access or the opportunity to realize their full potential."

The survey showed that in Ottawa's public high schools, 57.7 per cent of students are white, nine per cent of students are Black, 14 per cent are Middle Eastern and 11 per cent are East Asian. In Ottawa's public elementary schools, 62 per cent of students are white, seven per cent are Black, 15 per cent are Middle Eastern and 8.2 per cent of students are East Asian.

Approximately 3.5 per cent of students identified as being First Nations, Metis and/or Inuit.

A majority of students in the Ottawa Carleton District School Board learned English as their first language. There were more than 150 languages that students reported to have first learned to speak as a child.

The survey also found a majority of students and parents said they were positive about their school experience, but the board says the data shows more work is needed to improve overall student well-being at school.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will meet with community partners to discuss the next steps in using the data. Future reports will examine patterns and trends related to student achievement, programming, suspensions and expulsions, and sense of safety and belonging.