One person shot in Lowertown

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in Lowertown Monday that sent one person to hospital.

Police said on Twitter at 3:16 p.m. that several officers were responding to Nelson and Murray streets, where one person had been shot.

Road closures are in effect in the area, police said.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa that the victim, a man in his 20s, approached paramedics who were in the area of King Edward Avenue and Murray Street with a gunshot wound at around 3 p.m.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

In a follow-up, police said they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.