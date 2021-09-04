OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing in the ByWard Market that sent one person to hospital.

Ottawa paramedics say one person is in serious but stable condition.

Paramedics said they were called to York Street east of Sussex Drive at around 5:10 a.m. One male victim was taken to the hospital.

No other details about the victim were immediately available.

Ottawa police investigators had taped up a section of York Street Saturday morning. Evidence markers were placed around the area.

"I was a bit alerted when I saw the police," Described Marwan Ziyada, who was on his way to work at the cafe he manages just a few steps away from the closed off section of York Street.

"When I came in this morning and saw this, I was like, 'Oh, maybe something bad has happened,'" he said. "This area is always busy with a lot of people and a lot of activities. There's all kinds of people here so problems happen, fights happen, but it doesn't reach a point where it's very violent like this."

In a release, the Ottawa Police Service confirmed one person was stabbed.

"An injured party was transported to the Civic hospital with unknown injuries at this particular time," said Sgt. Lenworth Vaz at the scene. "Our investigative section is taking charge of this matter."

Vaz said the age of the victim is currently unknown.

The section of York Street where police were investigating was reopened by noon.

On any given weekend, thousands of people visit the ByWard Market to take in the shops, vendors and entertainment. For this long weekend, the amount of traffic is a lot higher than usual.

Saturday morning's scene has left some rattled. Gatineau resident Robert Gosselin frequents the area to have breakfast or sit on a patio.

"I enjoy coming to the market every weekend but yes, that was quite a surprise," he said. "I wouldn't come out here at night on the weekend."

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Central Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.