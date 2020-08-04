OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting a single new case of COVID-19 in all of eastern Ontario in the last 24 hours.

Ottawa Public Health reported the single case in Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was among 91 new cases reported across all of Ontario Tuesday.

Full details from OPH will be available at or before 12:30 p.m.

This follows a report of four cases on Monday, breaking a 16-day trend of double-digit COVID-19 increases.

However, Dr. Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist with the University of Ottawa, says lower numbers could be related to lower testing figures over the long weekend.

"It's going in the right direction; however, this is the first day back from a long weekend and there's going to be a backlog of tests to be processed," Dr. Deonandan told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts on Tuesday. "Some people will not have gone in to be tested because of the long weekend. I always take the numbers at the beginning of the week with a little hesitation."

There has been an increased demand for testing in recent days, with wait times of up to four hours reported at Ottawa's COVID-19 assessment centres.

Ottawa Public Health's most recent public data reports testing returns from select laboratories up to July 30.

