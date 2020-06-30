KINGSTON. ON. -- A new order is in place in Kingston, Ont. effective immediately, that would see fines issued to people who break COVID-19 self-isolation orders, following an outbreak at a local nail salon.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health (KFLAPH) announced Tuesday, in a press release, that it has issued a Class Order under the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act to enforce self-isolation requirements to people who:

have been diagnosed with COVID-19;

have the signs or symptoms of COVID-19, have similar signs or symptoms, or have tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results;

otherwise have reasonable grounds to believe they have symptoms of COVID-19; or

are a close contact of a person with COVID-19.

"Self-isolation means not leaving home at all or having any visitors except as permitted by KFL&A Public Health (e.g., where a health care worker is visiting the home). People in self-isolation should arrange to have groceries and other necessities delivered to them," KFLAPH said.

People who are homeless and who must self-isolate will be given safe accomodations.

Anyone who flouts the order to self-isolate can be fined up to $5,000 per day, KFLAPH said.

A mandatory mask order is also in place.

The outbreak at Binh's Nails and Spa was announced Thursday after six workers and several clients and close contacts tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

More than 500 people were ordered to self-isolate and thousands of people in the area went to be tested for COVID-19.

There are now 30 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at Binh's.

Dr. Moore, said in an update Tuesday that they are aware of three new cases linked to the outbreak since Monday.

No one is in hospital.

Dr. Moore says as many as 700 tests were performed Monday.

KFLAPH also announced Tuesday that a COVID-19 positive case at Georgia Nail salon at 4499 Bath Rd. in Amherstview, Ont. has also been confirmed.

"All clients who have sought services at this salon from June 12 to June 25 are required to self-isolate and to get tested. Once tested, clients should continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result," the health unit said.

This now means three nail salons in the area are closed: Binh's Nails and Kingdom Nails in Kingston, and Georgia Nail in Amherstview.

A case of COVID-19 at the Amherstview golf course is also linked to the outbreak at Binh's. KFLAPH says anyone who visited the golf course between June 22 and 24 should be tested.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at the Leon’s Centre is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; except on July 1, when the assessment centre will be closed. A temporary assessment centre will be set-up in the St. Lawrence College parking lot on July 1 and it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Kingston police are investigating to determine if any local nail salons were in operation before June 12, when the Ontario government gave the KFL&A area permission to entre stage two of reopening.

Dr. Moore said Tuesday that Binh's Nails will not be fined because of the outbreak, as they are already closed for 14 days, which will significantly affect their revenues.

With reporting from CTV Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson.