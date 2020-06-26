KINGSTON -- One day after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a Kingston nail salon, the health unit has announced that face masks are now mandatory in all indoor public places.

Mayor Bryan Paterson announced Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore issued a public health order that will require a mask to be worn inside any indoor public setting.

"That means mask will be required for going into grocery stores, retail stores, restaurants, hair and nail salons, as well as community centres, houses of worship, libraries and inside buses and taxis," said Paterson in a video posted to YouTube.

The mandatory face mask requirement comes after the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit linked 18 cases of COVID-19 to Binh's Nails and Spa salon.

The health unit is asking 500 customers who visited the salon between June 12 and June 24 to get tested for COVID-19, and self-isolate for 14 days.

Canada's chief public health officer and the Ontario government have strongly recommended people wear face masks when physical distancing is not possible.

