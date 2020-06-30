OTTAWA -- Kingston Police say they have received information that at least one nail salon was operating prior to the province's Stage 2 reopening on June 12.

An outbreak originating at Binh’s Nails and Spa has led to 30 positive COVID-19 cases, and the temporary closure of at least two nail salons in the city.

Several hundred people have been forced to self-isolate for two weeks as result of the outbreak.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that “one or more of these businesses that fall under the designation of personal care services may have been operating prior to the Government of Ontario’s Stage 2 reopening date.”

Most of Ontario, including Kingston, entered Stage 2 of reopening on June 12. Personal care businesses operating before then would have violated the province’s emergency rules.

Kingston Police say they would like to speak with anyone who has firsthand information about whether any nail salons or other personal care businesses were operating on June 11 or earlier.

“The investigation would be focused on the business and not the clientele, so customers who attended and received services prior to the June 12 Stage 2 reopening date are also encouraged to contact police,” the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police Sgt. Steve Koopman at skoopman@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4600 ext. 6186.