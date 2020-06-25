KINGSTON -- All customers at a Kingston, Ont. nail salon are being told to get tested for COVID-19 after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus was confirmed at the salon, less than two weeks after Ontario entered Stage 2 of the province economic recovery plan.

The Medical Officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Binh's Nails and Spa salon at 500 Gardiners Rd. in Kingston.

In a video posted to YouTube, Dr. Kieran Moore said the health unit determined three recent positive cases of COVID-19 had visited Binh's Nails and Spa salon.

"When we went to that workplace within 24 hours, we went there, we did testing of all the workers and there are three positive workers at that establishment," said Dr. Moore.

"We also have found that there were some deficiencies in best practices on limiting the spread of COVID-19."

The owner of Binh's Nails and Spa salon tells CTV News Ottawa they tested positive for COVID-19. A sign on the door at the Binh's Nails and Spa Salon says the salon is closed due to "a customer having COVID-19."

In a statement, the health unit says all clients who visited the salon between June 12 and June 24 are required to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19. Once tested, all customers are required to quarantine for 14 days from the date of their appointment, regardless of test results.

"The well-being of Binh's Nails and Spa customers and estheticians in the salon is our top priority along with ensuring adherence to proper sanitization and cleaning," said Dr. Moore.

"At this time, the salon will be closed until it is safe to re-open."

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the owner of Binh's Nail and Spa salon, Binh Nguyen said, "We'd like to apologize that this happened. We encourage everyone who's been in our salon since the 12th to get tested."

The COVID-19 assessment centre at the Memorial Centre in Kingston is open June 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 27 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The assessment centre is moving to the Leon's Centre on Monday.

Kingston has not reported more than two new cases of COVID-19 in a single day since April 4, and had only one case in all of June until this week.

Salons, barber shops and spas were allowed to reopen in eastern Ontario on June 12 as the region moved into Stage 2 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Dr. Moore is scheduled to speak with reporters at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have more details as they become available.