    Ottawa police arrest 2 during pro-Palestinian demonstrations Saturday

    Ottawa police
    Ottawa police laid charges against two people during a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday.

    Ottawa's chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement has been organizing weekly rallies through the downtown core to protest Israel's ongoing armed offensive in Gaza and Lebanon since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

    On Saturday, police say two people were arrested. One man was taken into custody after inferring with the group demonstrating and a woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer following "repeated non-compliance orders from officers."

    Demonstrators began marching from the Humans Rights Monument near Ottawa City Hall and marched down Elgin Street, Sussex Drive and Rideau Street. Video posted to social media by the Palestinian Youth Movement shows a confrontation between police and the demonstrators.

    "The Ottawa police brutalized and attacked community members today and arrested a protestor dragging them out of the crowd. They shoved people at the back of the protest to force us onto the sidewalk. Every weekend protest has been on the streets. The police chose violence and escalation today," the group said in an Instagram post.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by PYM Ottawa (@ottawapym)

    Demonstrators were seen protesting in front of the Ottawa police headquarters on Elgin Street on Sunday morning.

    Saturday's arrests come after police arrested four pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Monday for charges that included mischief, assaulting police and obstruction of a peace officer. Police continue to investigate and say more charges may be laid.

    "While peaceful protest is a right, it comes with the responsibility to respect the law and ensure public safety," police said on social media.

