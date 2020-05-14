OTTAWA -- Fido will be able to go for an off-leash run in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The Ontario Government has announced that off-leash dog parks can open on May 19, as part of phase one of the reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move means the City of Ottawa’s off-leash dog parks and the National Capital Commission’s off-leash dog parks can open.

The NCC says its off-leash dog parks at Bruce Pit and Conroy Pit will reopen for local access on Tuesday at 9 a.m., but parking lots will remain closed.

In a message on Twitter, the NCC says it’s off-leash dog parks will reopen “for local access.”