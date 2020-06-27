OTTAWA -- The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says it has an idea of how the school year might look come September.

Last week, the Ontario government released its safety plan for the resumption of class for the 2020-21 school year, offering three options for boards to consider over the summer:

Normal school day routine with enhanced public health protocols. Students going to school every day, in classes that reflect standard class size regulations Modified school day routine. School boards will maintain a limit of 15 students in a typical classroom at one time and adopt timetabling that would allow for students to remain in contact only with their classmates and a single teacher for as much of the school day as possible. A modified school day routine would require alternate day or alternate week delivery to a segment of the class at one time. At home learning. The government says should the school closure be extended, or some parents choose not to send their child back to school, school boards need to be prepared to offer remote education.

OCDSB Director of Education Camille Williams-Taylor told CTV News Ottawa last week that the board is proceeding with plans for an "adapted model" that will include a mixture of in-class and at home learning.

In a letter to families, sent Friday, Williams-Taylor said the current plan being discussed would include two days of in-class learning per week, with the student body split into two groups. Schools would be deep cleaned in between.

"Current discussions about this model would have one where half the students attend school on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday would be a day for deep cleaning of schools, and on Thursday and Friday, the other half of the students would attend school," the note said.

"This model looks and feels very different, but is an important step towards the return to a regular school day."

Parents will have the option to have their children opt out of in-class learning, Williams-Taylor said.

The plan is subject to change, based on government and public health advice, and on the trend of the COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement of a final decision on the start of the school year is expected in early August. Families can expect regular updates over the summer.

Williams-Taylor also said the Chromebooks and internet hot spots lent out this spring will remain with students over the summer. The hot spots will be active through July to allow for summer learning. They will be turned off in August and then back on Sept. 1.