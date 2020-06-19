OTTAWA -- Ottawa's largest school board is planning for a mix of in-class and at-home learning for students when the school year resumes in September.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board is preparing to start the school year using an adapted delivery model, which includes no more than 15 students in a classroom at one time with a single teacher.

The Ontario Government has released its safety plan for the resumption of class for the 2020-21 school year, offering three options for boards to consider over the summer.

According to the Ontario Government, boards will be asked to plan for the following three scenarios to be implemented in September, depending on the public health situation at the time.

Normal school day routine with enhanced public health protocols. Students going to school every day, in classes that reflect standard class size regulations Modified school day routine. School boards will maintain a limit of 15 students in a typical classroom at one time and adopt timetabling that would allow for students to remain in contact only with their classmates and a single teacher for as much of the school day as possible. A modified school day routine would require alternate day or alternate week delivery to a segment of the class at one time. At home learning. The government says should the school closure be extended, or some parents choose not to send their child back to school, school boards need to be prepared to offer remote education.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board Director of Education Camille Williams-Taylor tells CTV News Ottawa the board is proceeding with plans for an "adapted model" that will include a mixture of in-class and at home learning.

"While we would be optimistic about getting to a full return as soon as possible, we are also realistic that we need to be cautious. So a lot of our attention and our planning is going to the adapted model," said Williams-Taylor.

"We will be limiting the number of students to start, limiting movement to start and then using the data to help us to move forward with decision making."

Williams-Taylor says the OCDSB will "cautiously proceed" with planning for the adaptive model, "with a hope of being able to pivot quickly, if the data tells us we can towards a more conventional model as the fall unfolds."

Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that any parent who doesn't feel comfortable sending their child to school will continue to be allowed to stay home and participate in online learning.

"The return certainly is focused on safety. Safety not only for our students, but our staff as well," said Williams-Taylor.

The Director of Education at the Ottawa Carleton District School Board says the board will be reaching out to parents for feedback on preparing for the return to school in the fall.

