OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 184 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of people in intensive care with the disease has doubled.

This is the third straight day that OPH has reported a triple-digit increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city. This also marks a record number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day by Ottawa Public Health. The previous high watermark was 183 cases on Oct. 8, 2020.

OPH's COVID-19 dasboard shows a total of 10,368 lab-confirmed cases in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Sunday, leaving the city's death toll from the pandemic at 392 residents.

The new cases also bring the per capita rate of cases in the last seven days to more than 60 per 100,000 population and the estimated reproduction number--the number of people each person with the virus infects--has surged to a seven-day average of 1.46, which suggests that every two people with the virus spread it to roughly three other people.

Across the province, 2,964 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with 25 additional deaths related to the disease. Public Health Ontario reported 100 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

This follows a record-breaking day for Ontario's COVID-19 case count on Saturday.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 60.8 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.9 per cent (Dec. 23-Dec. 29)

Reproduction number: 1.46 (seven day average)

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 12 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, and half of them are in intensive care.

The number of people in the ICU doubled Sunday from three to six.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 20s, one is in their 50s (this person is in the ICU), four are in their 60s (three in the ICU), three are in their 70s (two in the ICU), and two are in their 80s.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa with active COVID-19 infections has surpassed 700 for the first time since November.

OPH reported 764 active cases on Sunday, up from 631 on Saturday.

Fifty-one people have had their COVID-19 cases resolve, bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 9,212.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 49,803 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Saturday and 27,769 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide local testing figures on weekends. In their most recent update, the taskforce said 5,012 lab tests were performed on Dec. 30, 2020 and 1,838 swabs were taken at local assessment centres that day.

The next update from the taskforce will be issued on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (706 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 35 new cases (1,252 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 50 new cases (2,178 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 24 new cases (1,429 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 25 new cases (1,330 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 24 new cases (1,217 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Seven new cases (783 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (508 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (573 total cases)

90+ years old: Two new cases (391 total cases)

The age of one person with COVID-19 in Ottawa is currently unknown.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following for public health units around eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 45 new cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 1 new case.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 4 new cases.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 5 new cases.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases.

The Quebec government reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau. There were no updates for new cases in the Outaouais from Quebec health officials on Friday or Saturday.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 29 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at the Alta Vista Manor and Sisters of Charity retirement homes and at Guardian Angels School on Sunday.

Outbreaks at the Courtyards on Eagleson and Maison Accueil-Sagesse retirement homes have ended. The outbreaks at the Terre-des-Jeunes French catholic school and the Grandir Ensemble childcare centre connected with the school have ended.

There are seven open community outbreaks.

Two involve construction workplaces, one involves a social event at a private setting, one is linked to sports and recreation, one is linked to an office setting, one is linked to a retail setting, and one is linked to a restaurant.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Ecole secondaire publique Gisele-Lalonde Ecole secondaire publique Louis-Riel Guardian Angels School (NEW) Ridgemont High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor (NEW) Besserer Place Carlingview Manor Centre D'Accueil Champlain Couvent Mont St-Joseph Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group home – 27332 Group Home – 27498 Group Home 27915 Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Maplewood Retirement Community Parkway House Riverpath Retirement Community Royal Ottawa Place Shelter – 27273 Shelter – 27734 Sisters of Charity (NEW) St. Patrick's Home Villagia in the Glebe Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Correction: A previous version of this article mistakenly listed the reproduction number in Ottawa as 1.47 in one instance. It is 1.46. We regret the error.